San Diego Padres’ new World Series odds after blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, Josh Bell

The San Diego Padres are going all in to compete for a World Series title this season. General manager A.J. Preller pulled off the biggest trades in MLB history Tuesday morning by acquiring World Series champion and generational talent Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.

This changes the entire perspective of the league as there is a new name added to the contender list. The Padres are (58-46) on the year and are in second place in both the NL West Division as well as the Wild Card rankings. They have been successful without Fernando Tatis Jr. all season long and a major part of it was because of their elite pitching talent.

Remember, the Padres traded for closer Josh Hader early Monday morning and topped that after trading for Soto and Josh Bell the following day. This move caused chaos around the league and the Friars are going to be a team to pay attention to moving forward.

With this trade, FanDuel updated their 2022 World Series odds and moved the Padres up to (+1000) odds to win it all. Prior to this move, the Padres were over (+2400) to win the WS. This is a massive increase as they jumped the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves to sit fifth on the list.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and New York Mets all have better odds, but not by much. San Diego has eight combined wins against the Mets and Braves this year and will play the Dodgers in three more series before the end of the season.

Here are the 2022 MLB World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2022 World Series Odds

New York Yankees: +330

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350

Houston Astros: +430

New York Mets: +650

San Diego Padres: +1000

The Padres have very favorable odds here. With a big three of Soto, Tatis, and Manny Machado, that is a three-headed monster that might be the best in baseball. However, their offense isn’t even their strong suit. Their rotation is among the best in baseball with Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Mike Clevinger, Sean Manaea, and Blake Snell. MacKenzie Gore is on his way to Washington as a part of that deal.

The point is that this could be one of the more well-balanced teams in the league. The Yankees are at the front with the Dodgers for good reasons. Those two squads will keep on winning. Nobody is sleeping on the Padres anymore with Soto in that lineup.

The former champion declined a massive deal that would have paid him over 440 million dollars. Instead, he’s traded to San Deigo to try and win another World Series with close friend Tatis. Tatis and Soto grew up together in the Dominican Republic and will now try and win a title together in 2022.

The Padres have a deep roster and can compete with anyone. The offense still needs to pick up the pace but they have been without Tatis all year long. Soto inserted into this lineup is deadly and if Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit, Wil Myers, and Jurickson Profar continue to hit well then watch out. This team could even trade for someone else with a few hours remaining until the deadline.

What’s next for the Padres is to try and find a way to trade Eric Hosmer to free up money. The Padres will try and lock up Soto for the future but right now only one thing is on their mind … winning the World Series.