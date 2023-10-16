The San Diego State Aztecs had a phenomenal run during last season's NCAA Tournament. They made it all the way to the championship game before falling to UConn. Despite being a mid major school, the Aztecs have been one of the best college basketball programs on the West Coast. The Aztecs were going to have some heavy shoes to fill in the frontcourt with the departure of shot blocking center Nathan Mensah to the NBA. That might not be a problem for San Diego State as they landed the commitment of one of the highest ranked recruits in program history. San Diego State got a commitment from big man Pharoah Compton as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: 2024 four-star Pharaoh Compton tells me he’s committed to San Diego State, becoming the program’s first top-100 recruit in nearly a decade. Story: https://t.co/Peg1SOFtKS pic.twitter.com/fLDfD40Iwv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 16, 2023

Before Pharaoh Compton, the last consensus top 100 recruit that San Diego State had on their basketball team was Jeremy Hemsley back in 2015. Hemsley has gone on to have a professional basketball career overseas.

Compton will be entering his senior year at Arbor View High School. He chose the Aztecs over offers from UNLV, Tennessee and LSU. As per Tipton, Compton chose San the Aztecs due to the strength of his relationship with the coaches.

“I chose San Diego State over the rest of the schools because ever since I started building that relationship with the coaches, they made sure to build one with those around me as well,” Compton said. “That's really important when you're getting ready to move away from your family onto somewhere whom a limited amount of time to build a relationship with. Even after I visited the university, it just felt right. Most importantly, they have a winning culture. I'm not shy at all when it comes to winning and playing defense; two things that are a staple of San Diego State basketball.”