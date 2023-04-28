It took more than 40 years in coaching for Brian Dutcher to become a household name. And even now, one has to wonder if the buzz ringing from a magical San Diego State basketball run in the NCAA Tournament will soon wear off. The Mountain West Conference is respectable but not conducive to prime-time exposure. Nevertheless, Dutcher knows what he and his program can do.

Still not even a month removed from losing to UConn in the National Championship, the head coach gushed about the Aztecs’ projected 2023-24 roster. If his evaluation holds true, fans may be forced to recognize SDSU and Dutcher as undeniable powerhouses at the top of the sport.

“I actually think we could be better next season,” he told The Athletic’s Seth Davis.

The Aztecs already have a stronghold on the Mountain West and are regular attendees at the Big Dance. But if they can build off last season’s showing, especially where recruiting is concerned, then this program could ascend to the mid-major magnitude of Gonzaga. Which essentially means they would be perceived like any other consistent great power.



Now, there will be challenges for Dutcher to steer around like the departures of multiple key players and a potential move to the Pac-12 Conference (not that daunting, though). Lamont Butler has declared for the NBA Draft but is maintaining his eligibility, so there is a chance he will remain one of the primary leaders for San Diego State basketball. USC transfer Reese Dixon-Waters can also be a versatile contributor who should fit Dutcher’s system perfectly.

There is enough in place to sustain another big year. If the Aztecs validate Dutcher’s early assessment and prove they are no fluke, then he might as well be crowned the next great innovator of the college game. A team with no real NBA star power winning it all, or even just contending again, would redefine the meaning of March Madness.