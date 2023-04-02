David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The first March Madness Final Four game between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic came down to an absolutely thrilling finish with SDSU junior guard Lamont Butler hitting a pull-up jumper from midrange at the buzzer. The Aztecs had trailed by 14 points at one point in the game and came all the way back to grab the victory.

LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱 THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

The shot continued what has been a phenomenal March Madness run for San Diego State. As a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, San Diego State knocked off the No. 1 overall seed Alabama to reach the Elite Eight and then defeated Creighton to reach the Final Four. Lamont Butler has been an incredibly productive player for the Aztecs not just in the tournament but throughout the regular season.

In his third year of college basketball, Butler averaged 8.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals with shooting splits of 41.8 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Butler started in 36 of the 37 games he played in for San Diego State in just over 25 minutes per game.

Butler committed to the Aztecs over offers from several other Division 1 schools including Harvard, St. Mary’s, Washington, Boise State, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado, Montana, Pepperdine, Rice, San Diego, UC Davis, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and Weber State.

The Aztecs will now advance to the national championship game against the winner of the second Final Four game between UConn and Miami. It is the first time in school history that SDSU in the title game.