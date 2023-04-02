David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Coming into the UConn Huskies Final Four clash on Saturday against Miami, the status of star guard Jordan Hawkins was up in the air. Hawkins missed Friday’s practice with an illness and it was unsure how well he’d be feeling for their March Madness Final Four game. All is well in Husky-land however. Hawkins is not only set to play against Miami, but he will be in the starting lineup as per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Jordan Hawkins will start tonight for UConn. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2023

Jordan Hawkins has been a big part of UConn’s run to the Final Four in March Madness and a big reason why they have a shot at winning the national championship. Hawkins is in his sophomore year at UConn after committing as a four-star recruit over offers from schools such as Louisville, Marquette, Seton Hall and Xavier. Hawkins was named the Big East All-Freshman team last season and he has developed into a projected first round NBA draft pick.

This season Hawkins took a big leap in his second year of college basketball he upped his points per game average from 5.8 as a freshman to 16.3 as a sophomore. He’s also been averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists with shooting splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Throughout the NCAA Tournament so far, Hawkins has been averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the three-point line. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the West Regional. His presence in the lineup gives UConn a major boost against Miami.