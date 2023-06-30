Sometimes the grass is not greener on the other side. In fact, sometimes there is no grass on the other side at all. San Diego State seemingly backed itself into a corner when submitting a written notice to the Mountain West about its intent to leave the conference. Despite being linked to the Pac-12, the Aztecs are now preparing to deliver another notice indicating their desire to stay put, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Now that's awkward. SDSU has to eat a big helping of bad optics pie after not being able to secure a more lucrative and attractive offer from another league. The program was operating on a tight deadline to work out something, as the exit fee it would have had to pay the Mountain West would balloon to $16.5 million if nothing was agreed upon by June 30th. The conference rejected the resignation request promptly after receiving it, so this was always a possible result.

One has to wonder if the delayed media rights deal for the Pac-12- which was rumored to be interested in adding San Diego State- also played a role in the Aztecs reverting back to familiar ground. For fans who enjoy watching their school thrive, this could be seen as good news. The basketball team already has a stronghold on the conference and is coming off their best season ever, while San Diego State football is just getting acclimated to being a a consistent top Mountain West power.

SDSU knew there was a chance nothing would materialize and were sure to clarify that it was not officially leaving when submitting the withdrawal request to the league office. But this a tough one to shake off.