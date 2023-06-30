Sometimes the grass is not greener on the other side. In fact, sometimes there is no grass on the other side at all. San Diego State seemingly backed itself into a corner when submitting a written notice to the Mountain West about its intent to leave the conference. Despite being linked to the Pac-12, the Aztecs are now preparing to deliver another notice indicating their desire to stay put, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Now that's awkward. SDSU has to eat a big helping of bad optics pie after not being able to secure a more lucrative and attractive offer from another league. The program was operating on a tight deadline to work out something, as the exit fee it would have had to pay the Mountain West would balloon to $16.5 million if nothing was agreed upon by June 30th. The conference rejected the resignation request promptly after receiving it, so this was always a possible result.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

One has to wonder if the delayed media rights deal for the Pac-12- which was rumored to be interested in adding San Diego State- also played a role in the Aztecs reverting back to familiar ground. For fans who enjoy watching their school thrive, this could be seen as good news. The basketball team already has a stronghold on the conference and is coming off their best season ever, while San Diego State football is just getting acclimated to being a a consistent top Mountain West power.

SDSU knew there was a chance nothing would materialize and were sure to clarify that it was not officially leaving when submitting the withdrawal request to the league office. But this a tough one to shake off.