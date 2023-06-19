The Aztecs are doing all that they can in order to get better opportunities outside of the Mountain West Conference. San Diego State football and all its other athletic programs had already requested a one-month extension due to unexpected delays that involve other collegiate conferences. The Mountain West Conference still made a shocking choice that ripples into the future of SDSU.

San Diego State football, and basketball among the other sports in their university athletics program wanted to resign from the Gloria Nevarez-led conference. The Mountain West Conference denied the proposal for the Aztecs' resignation. Furthermore, San Diego State still tried to bargain for lower exit fees or pay them in affordable installments, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

A letter addressing these was released by the Mountain West conference. They rejected the proposal from San Diego State. They also did not accept the claim that the school did not give prior formal notice of their resignation. This means that San Diego State will have to stay a little bit longer in the conference.

The school is required to make a notice a year prior to their exit in June. Their exit fee dues should then be paid during that time. SDSU will have to pay a higher price if they wait longer than June 30. The initial fee is $16.5 million but it could skyrocket all the way up to $34 million.

The Aztecs already have rumored destinations like the Pac-12 and the Big 12. Before they could start looking for a new home conference, they need to get out of this one first.