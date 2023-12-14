San Diego State football coach, Sean Lewis, acquires two new members on his coaching staff.

The college football world is incredibly busy right now. We have a plethora of bowl games, the College Football Playoffs, the transfer portal, and coaching hires. San Diego State football recently made some head-turning moves to improve its coaching staff under head coach, Sean Lewis.

Specifically, the Aztecs have improved the coaching staff on defense. First, they reeled in Washington Huskies special teams coordinator and edge rushers coach, Eric Schmidt, as the new defensive coordinator, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Source: San Diego State is expected to hire Washington assistant Eric Schmidt as defensive coordinator under coach Sean Lewis. Schmidt is Washington's special teams coordinator and coaches the edge rushers. He will remain with Washington through the CFP.”

Soon after, San Diego football decided to bring in Idaho's defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich, per Rittenberg. Aurich will be serving as the Aztecs' edge rushers coach.

“San Diego State also is expected to hire Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to coach the edge rushers. Also has experience from South Dakota.”

These are great hires for Sean Lewis and the Aztecs. Although San Diego State football isn't considered a top program in this sport, they will remain competitive in their conference. Additionally, this might be a great program to join right now, as there's a chance they join the Pac-12 amidst the ever changing conference alignment.

But only time will tell if they make the conference change or not. Despite that, San Diego State football is staying busy this offseason. Look for them to reel in several transfers through the portal as well. If the Aztecs can land a couple stars, then Sean Lewis could be coaching a dangerous squad in the 2024 season.