Jimbo Fisher was not happy with the committee leaving Florida State out of the College Football Playoff.

The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff era gave us the most controversial CFP in its history. Florida State finished the season 13-0 with two wins against SEC teams away from home, and they won the ACC Championship game. The Seminoles were left out of the CFP for 12-1 SEC champion Alabama football and 12-1 Big 12 champion Texas football. Florida State lost their star quarterback, Jordan Travis, to a leg injury a few weeks before the end of the season, and that was the committee's biggest reason for leaving the Seminoles out.

Florida State football fans are not happy about missing the CFP, and they have a good argument. What is the point of playing the games if you can go 13-0 in a power five conference and not make the CFP? Former Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher does not agree with the committee's decision.

“We’ve taken football and turned it into ice skating,” Fisher said, according to an article from the Tallahassee Democrat . “It’s wrong.”

Fisher thinks that the games that Florida State won should matter more than the eye test. Even if it isn't pretty, the Seminoles went on the field each week and won every single football game that they played, but it didn't matter in the eyes of the committee.

“Football is about what happens between the white lines,” Fisher continued. “We’ve set it back because of opinions not based on truth. It’s not ice skating. It’s not (subjective) judgements. We are messing with the game.”

Florida State was ranked #4 going into conference championship week, and without Travis, they beat a top-15 Louisville team in the ACC Championship by two scores. They fell to #5 after that win.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen on the field,” Fisher concluded. “That's what sports is all about (competing). You saw what was being pushed (narrative) at the end of the year. It’s wrong.”

The College Football Playoff will kick off on New Year's Day, and Florida State football will not be part of it. #1 Michigan will take on #4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and #2 Washington will take on #3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida State will conclude their season in the Orange Bowl against Georgia. If the Seminoles win that one, they will complete a perfect season, and they will also prove the CFP committee wrong.