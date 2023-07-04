San Diego State and the Mountain West Conference have had a tumultuous relationship over the past months. The Aztecs initially intended to leave the conference in pursuit of better opportunities. However, the tides changed for Gloria Nevarez's conference as the team approached the deadline of their decision.

The exit of San Diego State from the Mountain West seemed to be a rash decision. They have been teetering between staying and leaving for the past couple of weeks. However, one thing is certain and it is that the Aztecs will receive a fine for either action they take.

Their final decision was that they were staying at the conference headed by Gloria Nevarez. San Diego State outlined the intention in a letter sent to the conference, via Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“We previously advised you that SDSU had not made a final determination as to whether to resign from the Mountain West Conference. I am pleased to advise you that SDSU has decided to remain in the Mountain West Conference and therefore will not be resigning at this time,” they declared.

It seems like the conference is still taking this decision with a grain of salt. They were initially charged a $17 million exit fee due to their choice. Gloria Nevarez and the committee still withheld $6,602,233.48 due to San Diego State University's resignation. This could be seen as a punitive move for the way they handled the situation.

The Aztecs have a huge financial problem on their hands. Will they be able to pull through before the start of the athletics season?