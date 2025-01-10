ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best in the Mountain West take to the court as San Diego State faces New Mexico. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-New Mexico prediction and pick.

San Diego State comes into the game at 10-3. After a 2-0 start, they would win just one of their next three, falling to Gonzaga and Oregon, but beating Creighton. From there, they would win six in a row, including a three-point win over Houston. They would fall by just one point to Utah State but have since won two in a row. Last time out, it was domination. Facing Air Force, San Diego State tied the game at 20 with 5:45 left in the first half. San Diego State would go on a 24-4 run through the two halves, going on to win the game 67-38.

Meanwhile, New Mexico is 13-3 on the year. They opened up 3-0 before a loss to St. John's. They would then win two more before the loss to Arizona State, and then two more before falling to New Mexico State. Since then, they have won six straight games. Last time out, they faced Wyoming. They were down with under five minutes to play but would go on to win the game 61-53.

These two teams have faced 96 times prior to this, with New Mexico leading the all-time series 51-45.

Here are the San Diego State-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-New Mexico Odds

San Diego State: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +130

New Mexico: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is 32nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 85th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency. San Diego State has been amazing on defense this year. They are 16th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting sixth in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, while they are 98th in opponent field goal attempts per game, they are also fourth in opponent-made attempts per game.

Miles Byrd leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 13.3 points per game this year while adding 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Nick Boyd, who leads the team in assists. He comes in with 3.5 assists per game while scoring 13.2 points, and adding 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, BJ Davis is scoring 10.4 points per game, while adding 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Jared Coleman-Jones leads the way. Coleman-Jones leads the team in rebounding this year, with 5.5 rebounds per game. He also has 7.4 points per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Magoon Gwath. Gwath is scoring 6.8 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game this year.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is 63rd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 67th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 66th in adjusted defensive efficiency. New Mexico has been solid on offense this year. They are 23rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 30th in field goals made per game this year. Further, they have been solid on the glass, sitting 27th in the nation in rebounds per game.

Donovan Dent leads the team in points and assists this year. He is scoring 19.3 points per game this year while adding 6.9 assists per game. Further, he has 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tru Washington. Washington is scoring 10.2 points per game this year, with four rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Nelly Junior Joseph leads the team in rebounding. He has 10.1 rebounds per game while adding 13.1 points per game this year, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. He is joined by Mustapha Amzil in the frontcourt. Amzil has 13.7 points per game, while adding 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this year.

Final San Diego State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

This is a clash of styles in this game. San Diego State scored just 71.8 points per game but giving up just 63. Meanwhile, New Mexico is scoring 82.9 points per game, but giving up 75.1. Still, New Mexico is the better rebounding team, sitting 89th in defensive rebounding percentage while San Diego State is 155th. Further, New Mexico is seventh in blocks, and 19th in steals per game. San Diego State is 16th, but 90th in steals per game. Finally, San Diego State does not shoot efficiently. They are 252nd in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Take New Mexico in this one.

Final San Diego State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -3.5 (-104)