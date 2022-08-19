Trey Lance’s performance in Week 1 of the preseason had to impress the San Francisco 49ers. They are now hoping for further success this week against the Minnesota Vikings. After isolation for COVID-19, Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins will rejoin the Vikings in camp. Still, it is unknown if the QB will take the field.

Having said that, some 49ers starters will likely rest in Week 2 as head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to preserve his core for the Houston Texans game a few days after this one versus the Vikings. Other Niners, meanwhile, need the opportunity to bounce back and stay in the hunt for the final roster.

Here are some San Francisco 49ers predictions as they host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

49ers Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. Trey Lance’s Team but Nate Sudfeld will Play

The 49ers will be Trey Lance’s squad since Jimmy Garropolo is likely to be moved out. In limited play against Green Bay last week, Lance completed 4 of 5 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown. A 76-yard throw was completed to rookie Danny Gray for the score.

#49ers QB Trey Lance 76 yard TD to Danny Gray! pic.twitter.com/bZWuFv442w — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 13, 2022

“He did some good things for a first game,” Shanahan said of Lance. “I wish we could have kept him in more but we had to get him out.”

That also means Lance likely won’t play much if at all against the Vikings.

In his spot under center will likely be Nate Sudfeld, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown against the Packers. Sudfeld is technically still QB3 behind Lance and Garropolo, but with Jimmy G’s highly likely departure, Sudfeld needs as many reps to get ready as primary QB backup when the season begins.

3. WR Ray-Ray McCloud III will show up

Another guy on the list who won’t be left off the 53-man roster but who might have a significantly different role depending on how the preseason plays out is Ray-Ray McCloud III.

McCloud is currently in the receiving corps’ second unit behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings. The seasoned former Pittsburgh Steeler signed as a free agent with the 49ers this offseason to mainly aid the special teams. If he does well in the preseason, however, McCloud may view himself as a potential asset on offense as well.

That is only possible if he overcomes his fumbles. We saw that last week against Green Bay. It was the only blemish in an otherwise solid outing for McCloud, who even had a great-separation TD of 39 yards.

Fumbling has been a problem for McCloud over the course of his four-year career, and his career-high four fumbles with the Steelers last year make it less certain that Kyle Shanahan will rely on him as a receiver who can extend the field. If he overcomes his fumbles, though, he’ll be a nice weapon to have.

2. Tarvarius Moore will bounce back

Safety Tarvarius Moore had a rocky comeback to NFL activity after sitting out the whole 2021 season due to an Achilles rupture. In addition to missing a tackle and appearing just as rusty on the field as Justin Skule did, Moore allowed Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to score a TD.

Despite his poor performance last week, however, Moore should still not be in grave danger of getting cut. With Jimmie Ward further up in the defense and Talanoa Hufanga serving low and closer to the line of scrimmage, the 49ers likely still see Moore as a big-nickel safety who can fill in when necessary.

Ward will also miss some time due to a hamstring injury sustained in practice. This means that Moore will likely serve as San Francisco’s regular free safety for the remainder of the preseason. Although it’s a fantastic chance for him, it also raises the risk of his being exposed for whatever flaws were on exhibit against Green Bay.

1. CB Ambry Thomas will step up

2021 third-round pick Ambry Thomas struggled for much of his first season in the NFL. Many fans hoped to see improvement throughout training camp from the cornerback.

Another won rep for Ambry Thomas #49ers pic.twitter.com/BRSskBneCi — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) August 18, 2022

Thomas, however, has not met those expectations yet. It also looked like his inconsistent play continued into Week 1 of the preseason. He gave up one catch for 12 yards on one of his two targets. The refs called him for illegal contact on the other.

Still, the 49ers will likely have a shorthanded secondary. Ward’s absence coupled with the resting of starting corners Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley makes this possible. This means that Thomas should get a ton of playing time.

His primary competitor at this position is Deommodore Lenoir, a fifth-round pick from 2021. If Thomas continues to drop the proverbial ball, it appears Lenoir will have the inside track to make the final cut ahead of Thomas.

If Thomas steps up big time, though, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will have a tough time cutting him.