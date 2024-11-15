The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 11 as healthy as they can be and off an improbable win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They host the Seattle Seahawks for a massive divisional matchup in the tight NFC West. While there is a long way to go, this game could have a big impact on the playoff race. We'll take a deeper look at the Seahawks matchup with the 49ers Week 11 bold predictions.

After a first half full of offensive injuries, almost everyone is back for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey made his return to the lineup and was on the field for most of the snaps, adding a great element to their lineup. Jauan Jennings is back and will be the X receiver for the remainder of the season. Brock Purdy has been solid throughout the turbulent season and continued so against Tampa Bay.

Will the 49ers offense keep rolling? And will their defense get after Geno Smith? Let's find out in our Week 11 bold predictions

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Christian McCaffrey scores his first touchdown

In his return to the lineup, McCaffrey was pretty much back to his normal self. He struggled to break a big run, going for 39 rushes on 13 yards, but was a big part of the passing game. McCaffrey caught six balls for 68 yards including a spectacular fourth-quarter grab that led to a 49ers touchdown. He will be a bigger part of the red-zone attack and score his first touchdown.

The Seahawks made their name with their Legion of Boom defense and Mike Macdonald got this job with a great season from the Ravens defense. Those two forces have combined for a mediocre defense this season, as proven by their consecutive losses to the Rams and Bills. McCaffrey and the 49ers should have success against this group.

If the 49ers are going to get another shot at the Super Bowl, they need Christian McCaffrey to shine. While he was solid last week, they need even more to comfortably win playoff games like they did last year. He will take another step forward in that development with a touchdown in Week 11.

The defense forces two turnovers and three sacks

The 49ers defense has been solid this year and helped them through their offensive woes earlier this season. They rewarded one of the unsung heroes with a massive extension this week. Deommodore Lenoir will be in the Bay for the next five years with a $92 million price tag. The entire defense will respond well to that with a big game against the Seahawks.

Expect two turnovers and three sacks of Geno Smith by the 49ers defense in this game. This is the recipe for beating Seattle, as their stars are wide receivers so pressuring Smith keeps the ball out of their hands. While the Seahawks have had some solid offensive games this year, the 49ers have succeeded in this matchup in the past.

With Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Lenoir locking down offenses, this team can make a run in the playoffs. Most teams would not survive injuries to Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. They did because of the defense that will win them this game.

49ers beat the Seahawks by 7+ points

The 49ers will pick up their sixth win on Sunday, taking down the Seahawks by over a touchdown. The NFC West is a very close race, as the Cardinals have the lead with a 6-4 record but are on bye. Kyle Shanahan's Niners will stake their claim to the division lead and match their record with this win.

Last year, the 49ers were nearly unbeatable after November. They won six straight games after November began, losing a few late-season games once the playoffs were decided. While this team is different, they have that winning DNA and it will show in this divisional matchup.

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks play the first game of their two-game season set on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.