ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco 49ers aim to sweep the Seattle Seahawks for the third straight season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick.

Seahawks-49ers Last Game – Matchup History

Back in Week 6, the 49ers got the best of the Seahawks once again as they won 36-24 in Seattle on Thursday Night Football. SF stormed out to a 16-0 lead and led for the entire game.

Overall Series: Seahawks lead the all-time series 30-23 but SF has won the last six games.

Here are the Seahawks-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-49ers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +240

San Francisco 49ers: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 48.5 (-108)

Under: 48.5 (-112)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 2024 campaign has been very strange for this team. They began the year winning three straight games but then lost their following three to fall to 3-3. At 4-5 overall, the Seahawks are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 26-20 in overtime. Just when many thought the Rams would hold on for the win, the Seahawks scored very late to force OT. Demarcus Robinson then caught a 39-yard TD pass from Matt Stafford and the Rams walked it off. Seattle has won just one game since Week 3.

Geno Smith is 4th in the league in passing yards with 2,560. He has a great trio of weapons at receiver featuring DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It's easy to understand their success offensively but they have been dealing with injuries everywhere. In nine games, the Seahawks are 9th in the league in total yards per game at 359.4. Outside of Smith airing it out, Seattle has a great run game when healthy. It just has not shown up much this year with the lack of availability from Kenneth Walker II. Seattle is 27th in rush yards per game at just 91.2. Walker has found the endzone six times which is 8th in the NFL, while only playing in seven games.

Smith needs to limit his turnovers. He has 11 touchdown passes but has 10 picks on the season. That is tied for the most in the league with Jordan Love and Sam Darnold. Smith has also been sacked 28 times which is the 5th most. Limiting the sacks and turnovers will lead to more points. The Seahawks can't afford to make these mistakes against the Niners.

Metcalf and Noah Fant are both questionable. Metcalf should return this week after missing the last few weeks.

Seahawks are 2-6-1 ATS.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Niners are winners of their last two games after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. With Christian McCaffrey back the Niners should start rolling again. They are 5-4 on the season and the remaining schedule is tough. There is no better time to have CMC back full-time to lead the way. George Kittle is questionable for this game but should suit up. Deebo Samuel is healthy and Ricky Pearsall is starting to blossom as a rookie.

Pearsall caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He had the first score of the game with a 46-yard TD reception. That TD must have felt very good and more are expected to come. Even without Brandon Aiyuk for the season, the Niners' offense is still around the best in the NFL.

Purdy is right behind Smith in passing yards with 2,454 and is tied for 10th in the NFL with 12 touchdown passes. He is also 7th in total QBR at 66.6. Purdy has been a steady hand for this team who has had an up-and-down year.

Niners are 4-4 ATS.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick

With CMC back, I expect the Niners to go on a run. They still have a ton of weapons and Kyle Shanahan won't slow them down. DK Metcalf should return for the Seahawks. They will keep this game close but the Niners will cover.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick: 49ers -6.5 (-112)