On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir agreed to a five-year, $92 million contract extension, inking the former fifth-round pick to one of the top defenses in the league until 2029. In doing so, Lenoir made strides in proving that he's one of the best in the league at his position.

“I was always the person [who] would be confident and then speaking aloud and saying stuff like I'm the best,” Lenoir said once signing his massive new contract. “But I wanted to prove to you guys first and prove to the world who I am.”

With almost an entire second half of the season to go in the 2024 campaign, Lenoir got the payday he knew he was worth, as the 49ers continue to benefit from third-year quarterback Brock Purdy and his team-friendly rookie contract.

Following Lenoir's $92 million contract, the 49ers now have six players on their roster with a contract higher than $80 million. With the benefit of Purdy's $3 million contract, the 49ers ink another defensive stud to their books as they make another attempt at bringing the Bay Area a Super Bowl trophy.

However, this week presents a potential challenge to both the 49ers and their newly paid cornerback, as the 49ers meet with the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 11 divisional scrum.

Deommodore Lenoir immediately challenged following new contract vs. pass-heavy Seahawks

Following his massive payday, Lenoir will be immediately tested to see if he truly is one of the best defensive backs in the league.

In their Week 11 matchup, the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in a divisional matchup, as Lenoir will be tasked with defending against the top passing offense in the NFL.

Through nine weeks, the Seahawks average 268.2 passing yards per game, adding 11 touchdowns to their season total.

And with wide receiver DK Metcalf likely returning to the starting lineup following two weeks of being sidelined, Lenoir could be tasked with defending against the 6-foot-4 beast of a receiver. If not Metcalf, the Seahawks have a dangerous pair of receivers alongside him in Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The major question is: Will Lenoir show that he's worth the $92 million? That question will be answered, partially, on Sunday afternoon against the Seahawks.