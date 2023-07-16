The San Francisco Giants entered the 2023 MLB season with meek expectations.

Winning over 85 games games would've been considered a successful campaign, and they will likely exceed that number if they continue their current pace. With over 60 games remaining, the Giants have eclipsed the 50-win plateau already, but they are still only third-place in the NL West.

San Francisco still needs to get better before a possible deep postseason run. Led by manager Gabe Kapler, the Giants could use more firepower across the batting order, a long-time weakness of the organization. Their pitching has been incredible, but it would be tremendous if they can add a couple of more pieces to the bullpen.

Similar to its run a couple years back, San Francisco will be busy leading up to the MLB trade deadline. These sneaky names may be an afterthought for other franchises, but the Giants must target them with a trade before August 1st.

Tim Anderson was one of the best all-around shortstops in the majors for a couple seasons. He was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022, but his 2023 production has been horrific for the Chicago White Sox. There have been murmurs that he is available on the trade market, so the Giants must bounce on this opportunity—especially given the injury to Thairo Estrada.

Anderson would be slotted to second base in San Francisco, an unusual role for him, but he is certainly capable of being successful. Estrada will return in August, so relying heavily on a rookie like Casey Schmitt would be difficult if the Giants want to win the NL pennant. Thus, adding to their depth by buying low on Anderson is a plausible option even when Estrada returns.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eduardo Rodriguez would be a fantastic lefty option in the excellent Giants rotation. There are no doubts that Logan Webb and Alex Cobb are the two best pitchers on the staff, but they will need a reliable lefty to mix things up against the best of the best. San Francisco is known to rely heavily on its starting rotation, all the more reason to seek reinforcements at the deadline.

Injuries could ravage the bullpen at any random juncture of the season the season, so maximum depth is vital to the Giants' success. For instance, Anthony DeSclafani is currently on the 15-day IL, but is expected to return next week.

Either way, bringing in a solid southpaw like Rodriguez from the Detroit Tigers would be a boon for San Francisco's hopes of a deep postseason run.

Teoscar Hernandez

The Seattle Mariners were spectacular last season en route to snapping their playoff drought, so they wanted to add power in the middle of their lineup. Teoscar Hernandez's WAR in 2021 was at a career-best 3.8, and was still at a terrific number of 2.8 last year, but it has plummeted to 1.3 this season.

With Hernandez struggling, the Giants could pounce at the deadline and buy low on an excellent power hitting to add some juice to their lineup.

Hernandez would also add outfield depth for San Francisco, pushing Mike Yastrzemski to focus on his preferred position as the everyday centerfielder. He can play in left or right field, then slot in the middle of the Giants' batting order. His power is much-needed by San Francisco, so he would have a large role instantly as a potentially brilliant trade deadline acquisition.