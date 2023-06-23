Even after their 10-game winning streak was stomped down by the San Diego Padres on Thursday, the San Francisco Giants have put together a strong 2023 MLB season. Supported by three players with double-digit home runs and two starters with ERAs just over 3.00, San Francisco has the right pieces in place for a deep run – but who should they look to put on the trade block?

Currently second in the National League West division behind the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks and ahead of the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants have jumped out to a 42-win season up to this point. Manager Gabe Kapler has been able to navigate some key injuries and shortcomings so far, and this team has the makings of a roster that could surprise some come October.

There are plenty of areas that the Giants need to upgrade and they have a lot of ammo to do so, but which players specifically should they dangle at the MLB trade deadline in hopes of upgrading their current roster?

Trade Block Options for the Giants

Wilmer Flores

As the victim of a numbers game in the infield pecking order, Wilmer Flores is a prime candidate to be moved to help clear the log-jam. While he impressively stepped into a large amount of playing time last season, Flores has been passed over by J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr., and rookie Casey Schmitt.

Flores is no stranger to being the topic of conversation around the MLB Trade Deadline – after all, he was at the center of the infamous Carlos Gomez deal with the Brewers that never came to fruition for ‘various reasons.’ Having been plastered across every TV with tears running down his face, Flores may once again be on the move this year.

While he is about to come off the IL after suffering a foot contusion, Flores still offers plenty for a team looking for a multi-positional infielder who can hit above average. Having seen time at first, second, and third base (as well as designated hitter), Flores would be a solid plug-and-play option for a contending team looking for cheap infield depth.

Mason Black

Profiling as an eventual reliever with his nasty 60-grade slider, right-hander Mason Black should be dangled in trade discussions by the Giants. As a 23-year-old with an estimated arrival in the MLB sometime in 2024, Black has the stuff to excite some teams now, and can headline a deal.

Drafted in 2021, Black is carries a strong two-pitch combination of a slider and a mid-90s fastball, which are accentuated with a below-average changeup. With the potential to become a potent bullpen option, non-playoff squads should have Black circled in any trade talks.

Some control issues exist for him, but he has only walked 36 batters in 112 innings so far this year. Having already made the jump to Double-AA, Black currently sits as the team’s 10th-ranked prospect, and has the potential to enter another team’s top-5 if traded.

Marco Luciano

The second-ranked prospect in the Giants’ system is shortstop Marco Luciano, who would almost certainly only be included in a deal if there was a big-name player in return. Luciano likely will make his MLB debut next season, but with plenty of infield depth currently at hand for the Giants and fellow SS Aeverson Arteaga not far behind, Luciano could be on the move.

Signed out of the international market back in 2018, Luciano is only 21 and has electric pop in his bat, complemented by a strong arm and defensive range. While he is situated at SS in the minors, there is potential to move him around the diamond, a factor that should increase his trade value this off-season.

Even though he is struggling at the plate (.196 average), Luciano’s power numbers are still on his career pace, and he should set career bests in home runs and RBIs. He would be a really tough pill to swallow for the Giants if they moved him, but there are a few players out there that would absolutely justify his inclusion in a deal.