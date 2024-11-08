ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back and ready to begin our betting prediction and pick series for the upcoming College Basketball season. This next game features the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) in an early-season matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Santa Clara-Arizona State prediction and pick.

The Santa Clara Broncos most recently took down Saint Louis 85-78 in their first game of the new season. The Broncos will look to be a competitive team in the West Coast Conference where they'll be playing for the first time. They come in as the surprising betting favorites against Arizona State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils opened the season with a 55-48 win over Idaho State. They went just 8-12 in PAC-12 conference play last season and posted a 14-18 overall record. They'll look to improve this season and make their way back to the NCAA March Madness tournament under Head Coach Bobby Hurley.

Here are the Santa Clara-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Santa Clara-Arizona State Odds

Santa Clara: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Arizona State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Arizona State

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Regional Coverage, FloHoops

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Santa Clara Broncos are projected to finish fourth in the WCC this season and are being held to a higher mark than their fourth-place finish from a year ago. Eight of their key players will return this season, including their star contributor in Senior guard Adama-Alpha Bal. He was a WCC All-Conference selection from a year ago and led the way in their opening game with 24 points on 7-13 shooting from the field.

Expand Tweet



Camaron Tongue also contributed in the opener with 18 points of his own and this Broncos team returns a mature squad with a wide range of experience in other programs. They're an athletic bunch and managed to out-rebound Saint Louis despite shooting a lower percentage from the field. If they can resume their determined style of play in this one, they could be able to come away with the convincing win.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona State Sun Devils had a closer game than they would have preferred in their opener against Idaho State, keeping it close through the first half and eventually pulling away in the second. Alston Mason was their leading scorer with 14 points as the Sun Devils only managed to put up a modest 55-point total. They have higher expectations this season after making the tournament, so they'll need to find answers on offense to avoid a slow start to the year.

Expand Tweet



The rest of the Sun Devils struggled to get anything going in their opening game and they'll have another chance to prove themselves in this one. They turned the ball over 14 times in their previous contest and allowed a team like Idaho State to hang in much longer than they should have. Look for Arizona State to be better in selecting their shots and taking care of the ball in this one.

Final Santa Clara-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

We'll have two squads meeting at a neutral site as both teams look to build upon recent wins. The Sun Devils have high expectations heading into this year and they certainly got off to a slow start in their opener. The Broncos are also expected to perform well this season, but their opener was a different story as they showed a ton of promise on the offensive side of the ball.

Given their price and performance we saw out of them in their first game, you have to like Santa Clara's ability to score the ball against a porous defense. The Sun Devils would have a much greater chance to win this game, but their defense didn't show us too much discipline in allowed Idaho State to hang in against them. We'll side with the value here as we like the Broncos to cover the betting spread and an expectation to win this game outright.

Final Santa Clara-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Santa Clara -4.5 (-110)