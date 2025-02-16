Even with an impressive win, there are sometimes setbacks. Saquon Barkley shared that after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, he had a hard time going to sleep.

“Two nights ago, I had trouble sleeping because I'm thinking about how I can attack the offseason,” Barkley said. “Because you kind of get greedy's not the word, but addicted to it. You want to find a way how you can hold that Lombardi [Trophy] up again and do it all over again.”

Barkley had a remarkable season after he was traded from the New York Giants to the Eagles. He set a franchise record for the Philadelphia Eagles by surpassing 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. The Eagles running back was later named The Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors this year.

Saquon Defends Taylor Swift Amid CJ Gardner-Johnson's Antics

Following the Super Bowl, Barkley has made the headlines over the defense of Taylor Swift. The pop star is currently dating Travis Kelce, a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, and decided to show up to the Super Bowl in support of her partner. Unfortunately for Swift, some angered NFL fans took the opportunity of her being focused on in the jumbotron to boo the singer. In a post-game interview, Barkley said that the remarks were uncalled for.

“I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron, and she got booed,” Barkley said during his February 12 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there.”

Barkley noted that her presence at the games is helping football despite what some disgruntled fans might think.

“She’s there supporting her significant other, and she’s made the game bigger,” he said. “In football, we’re all about how we can expand the game internationally. We’re traveling to Brazil and Mexico, and apparently, Australia soon. Her being a part of it is only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”

His opinion is at the opposite spectrum of what his teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson has been up to since the Eagles Super Bowl win. Gardner-Johnson has been trolling both Swift and Kelce. He started with the tight end when he referenced Kelce's ex-girlfriend in a post on Instagram.

“Should've stayed w that thick sh**,” he wrote over a photo of himself and Kelce on the field at the Super Bowl.

He followed up with another trolling incident at the Eagles parade when he wore a t-shirt that read, “Swifties Can LIX My B****.”

While Gardner-Johnson is still making headlines trolling, Barkley is trying to win another Super Bowl next year.

“You take it in, you cherish it, you enjoy, you appreciate the fans. But the dynasty thing, you can't really get too caught up in that,” he said. “The way you do that is by putting the work in, and there's a reason why we won. Success is not an accident, so we got to try to do it all over again next year.”