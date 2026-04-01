While the 2025 NFL season didn't go exactly the way Philadelphia Eagles fans may have hoped, there's still plenty of faith in the fanbase that Jalen Hurts can lead the Birds back to the Big Game in the future.

One such fan? Well, that would be the most important one of all, Jeffrey Lurie, who told reporters at the NFL Annual League Meetings in Arizona that while he won't publicly discuss future extension talks regarding his quarterback, you won't find a bigger fan of Hurts than the Eagles owner.

“I mean, there's no bigger fan of Jalen than me. Clutch gene, absolutely. The guy, MVP of the Super Bowl 13 months ago, should have been MVP of the Super Bowl right before that against, yeah, Kansas City the first time, exceptional and so dedicated,” Lurie told reporters.

“I mean, I think you probably know, I spent a lot of time with Jalen, and he's, as I do with most quarterbacks, and incredibly dedicated to the game, to winning, and being a huge winner, and I love everything about him. So anyway, those things take time. We never would discuss it. He's in the middle of a new contract now.”

Arguably the most polarizing player in football, with some fans hating his very well-documented idiosyncrasies, Hurts is also one of the most successful players in the NFL over the last six seasons, winning 69.5 percent of his regular season games to go with six playoff wins and one Super Bowl MVP. While fans would love to see him throw for 4,000 yards and add another 1,000 on the ground, if he can simply run Sean Mannion's offense to its fullest potential, the Birds should be in good shape to win another Super Bowl before his current contract comes to an end.