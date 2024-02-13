The first red band trailer for Bleecker Street's Sasquatch Sunset has dropped and is bonkers.

A trailer for the upcoming Sasquatch Sunset, featuring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, has dropped. The film recently premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and will be released to the public in April.

A bonkers trailer

“They are mysterious, reclusive, and unseen,” the trailer teases. “Until now.”

The trailer kicks off with atmospheric music as shots of the forest are shown. Suddenly, the tone shifts when suddenly, two sasquatches are shown getting intimate. There are then shots of them living their lives in the forest along with the seasons and other creatures that exist. It's not all smooth sailing, as there are conflicts shown throughout the trailer.

Sasquatch Sunset

The forthcoming film was co-directed by Nathan and David Zellner (the latter wrote the script as well). It was produced by them along with Ari Aster, who directed the likes of Hereditary and Beau is Afraid.

Jesse Eisenberg leads the cast. He is previously known for his roles in the Zombieland series and as Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's The Social Network. Eisenberg has also starred in the Rio and Now You See Me franchises as well as the DCEU as Lex Luthor. The latter was a short-lived run, as he only played the role in two films.

Riley Keough stars alongside him. She is known for her roles in The Good Doctor, Magic Mike, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Some of her other notable credits include American Honey, It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky, Zola, and The Terminal List.

Her big breakthrough came in Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six. The series was an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name. Keough played Daisy and starred in the series with Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, and Suki Waterhouse.