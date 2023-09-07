Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry is on the verge of joining the Saudi Pro League for his managerial breakthrough. The Chelsea icon could be joining Al Shabab as his first appointment in the managerial role.

According to the reports from the Sun, Terry has been in talks with the Saudi Pro League for the past couple of weeks. There has been a reported verbal agreement between Terry's representatives and Al Shabab for the managerial move. If this deal is successful, Terry would be one of many English legends to leave the Premier League and move to the Middle East. Previously, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard became the new manager at Al Ettifaq, where he is also accompanied by former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Terry was approached by the Saudi Pro League two months ago for the first time. The former English defender was offered a contract by Al Shabab for up to four years, but he didn't fancy it at that time. The 42-year-old legend is currently working as a consultant in the Chelsea academy.

Chelsea have already said that they won't stand in the way of their legend if he wants to make a managerial breakthrough. However, Terry's departure to the Saudi Pro League will be a huge blow to Chelsea's youth setup. Al Shabab aren't considered to be one of the giants of the Saudi Pro League, but they have big ambitions. The Al Shabab hierarchy believes that Terry has the ability and the managerial skills to build up their club and make it competitive.