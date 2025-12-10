The Philadelphia Eagles got seriously humbled on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia lost to Los Angeles 22-19 in an overtime thriller where QB Jalen Hurts threw four interceptions. Some have even suggested that Philadelphia bench Hurts after his poor performance on Monday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni blasted the whole idea when asked about it during a weekly Philadelphia radio interview.

“No, I think that's ridiculous,” Sirianni said on 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday, per ESPN's Tim McManus. “I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. That's something that's been proven. We've won a lot of football games.”

Sirianni emphasized that football is a team game and that Hurts cannot be singled out for the team's successes or failures.

“This is the most ultimate team game,” Sirianni added. “You win together as a team, you lose together as a team. It's never just one thing.”

Hurts had five total turnovers during Monday's loss, which is tied for the most by any Eagles player since play-by-play was first tracked in 1978, per McManus. He tied Donovan McNabb, who had five turnovers in a game during his rookie season in 1999.

Will Jalen Hurts hold the Eagles back during the playoffs?

There's no denying that Hurts need to play better moving forward. Philadelphia is virtually guaranteed a playoff spot, even after Monday's loss.

But they won't advance far if Hurts continues slinging interceptions.

Ultimately, Hurts knows that all he can do is respond with a good game.

“At the end of the day, it's all about your response to it…,” Hurts told reporters after the game. “It definitely stings, but how do you respond? And that's the only way I know how to look at it.”

Hurts will be under the microscope throughout the rest of the 2025 season. If he continues to stumble, this narrative could even follow him into the offseason.

What Philadelphia could really use right now is a statement win to get that bad taste of their mouths.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.