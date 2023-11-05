As ESPN First Take gears up to broadcast from the campus of Savannah State, the campus community envision the impact of the exposure.

On November 6th, the ESPN show “First Take” will broadcast live from Savannah State University. Notable alumnus Shannon Sharpe will be returning to his alma mater, Savannah State University. Sharpe, a former student-athlete, achieved great success as a wide receiver/tight end from 1986 to 1989, earning several accolades including being named to the All-SIAC First Team in 1987, 1988, and 1989. He was also recognized as the 1989 Co-SIAC Player of the Year and holds the SSU single receiving records for yardage, touchdowns, and yards per catch. In 2009, his jersey was officially retired.

With the event just four days away, the campus of Savannah State is abuzz with excitement. Students eagerly anticipate the presence of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and renowned sports reporter Stephen A. Smith. RSVPs for attendance are required, and tickets are selling rapidly. Kareem McMichael, the Online Content Manager for the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University, expressed his gratitude for the upcoming show and its potential impact on the school.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to have our alum Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith coming to campus. If you follow sports, you know Shannon is a big deal. Having them both here will bring recognition and more attention to the school, just like Deion Sanders did for Jackson State It's gonna be all over the media and help attract more recruits.”

Shannon Sharpe is returning to the SSU campus for the first time since 2009, and Savannah State's former student-athletes are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to meet and learn from this Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Austin Lewis, a junior student-athlete and longtime fan of ESPN's “First Take” and Shannon Sharpe, recognizes the tremendous potential the appearance will bring to the school.

“It's definitely a great opportunity, by far the biggest amount of publicity that school will generate in years, and will serve as a great marketing tool.”

In the fiercely competitive world of sports, universities that receive the most exposure often attract the best recruits. With a successful show that has been on the air for 17 years and has influenced countless Americans during their formative years, there is no doubt that it will bring considerable visibility to the university.

Opio Mashariki, the Director of Athletics, eagerly anticipates Monday as he looks forward to showcasing Savannah State University to the national media.

“It’s exciting, it’s a great opportunity for us to bring one of our prominent former student-athletes and students here at Savannah State back to our campus. But it gives the school national exposure and it allows us to see that Shannon Sharpe is affiliated with Savannah State and also to see our campus and see what we have to work with. You know we're excited, we're happy to welcome him back home, we're happy that he’s coming back home to Savannah State and we look forward to Monday.”

The live broadcast of ESPN's First Take from the campus of Savannah State University will take place in Tiger Arena on November 6th. The live broadcast starts at 10 AM EST.