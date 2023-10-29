The Benedict College Tigers continue their winning streak, triumphing over the resilient Savannah State Tigers with a score of 38-17. With a flawless 9-0 record, Benedict stands as the only undefeated team in the SIAC conference, making a resounding statement that they are a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

This game held a special significance for Head Coach Chennis Berry of Benedict College, as he returned to his alma mater, Savannah State University. Coach Berry, a former student-athlete at Savannah State, where he played as an offensive tackle from 1991 to 1994, expressed his emotions about coming back to campus and shared his optimism for the future of the university.

“As an alumni, I’m proud because this is a great place, a great venue with great people. I had a great time here, so it’s always good when you’re an alum to see the program and the university heading in the right direction.”

Quarterback Aeneas Dennis of Benedict College showcased his skills, throwing for 228 yards on 18 out of 29 passes with 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jalen Jones delivered an outstanding performance, catching 7 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

After a dominant victory against Kentucky State University, the Benedict Tigers (9-0) faced an unexpectedly resilient challenge from the Savannah State Tigers. In the first half, Benedict struggled to find their rhythm on offense, converting only 2 out of 6 third downs and throwing an interception. Despite their defense, which allows an average of just 8.2 points per game, the 12th-ranked offense in the conference managed to score 17 points.

Coach Berry reflected on his team's performance in the first half and emphasized the need for improvement in the second half.

“ I told them the score is 0 to 0 but we are a better football team than what we were showing in the first half. So, we had to wake up and I found a way to wake them up at halftime.”

The team responded to his motivation, particularly in the opening kickoff of the second half when freshman kick returner A'chean Durant returned the ball 93 yards for a touchdown. This electrifying play ignited the team, and they never looked back.

In the second half, Benedict College took control, gaining 199 yards and scoring 21 points on offense, while effectively shutting down the Savannah State offense, allowing only 106 yards and forcing a turnover. Coach Berry acknowledged the impact of the opening kickoff return for a touchdown in sparking his team's resurgence.

The Savannah State Tigers (2-7) entered the matchup with confidence, despite being heavy underdogs and carrying a 6-game losing streak. In the first half, things seemed to go in their favor, with the defense forcing a turnover and the offense finding a good balance between running and passing, resulting in two scoring drives and a field goal to tie the game at halftime.

Head Coach Aaron Kelton of Savannah State University discussed his team's mindset during halftime, simply saying, “Our thoughts were we can play with everybody.”

However, the second half did not go in Savannah State's favor. After Benedict College's opening kick return for a touchdown, Savannah State never recovered. Their offense was completely shut down by Benedict, gaining only 59 passing yards and 67 rushing yards in the second half.

Quarterback Jadon Adams finished the game with 109 passing yards, completing 5 out of 18 attempts with an interception. On the defensive side, Savannah State conceded 21 points and 137 rushing yards. Coach Kelton expressed his disappointment with his team's performance and emphasized the need to address their shortcomings in order to win games.

Looking ahead, Benedict College aims to complete the season undefeated as they prepare to face the Allen Yellow Jackets (7-2) at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on November 4th at 2 PM EST.

Meanwhile, Savannah State seeks to end their 6-game losing streak and conclude the season on a positive note when they go on the road to face the Lane College Dragons (1-7) on November 4th at 2 PM CST in Jackson, Tennessee.