Saweetie is opening up about the challenges she faced early in her career, shedding light on the sexism and stunted advice she received from industry executives, rap-up reports. In a candid interview with Allure, the multi-platinum rapper revealed that she lacked confidence in her team and encountered discouraging comments about her voice and image.
“I was told I should twerk more on my Instagram,” Saweetie shared. “I was told that my voice was very boring. I was told that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet.”
However, Saweetie remains steadfast in her commitment to authenticity, refusing to conform to lazy marketing tactics that don't align with her true self-expression. “I’m going to twerk when I want to,” she asserted. “But that’s not innate to me. That’s lazy marketing.”
Despite the pressure to prioritize virality and numbers in marketing strategies, Saweetie remains focused on preserving the integrity of her artistry. “Everything now just feels like, ‘Make it go viral, go viral, go viral,'” she remarked. “But if your only intention is numbers, what about the art or the reason why we’re here today?”
For Saweetie, music is a sacred form of expression that emanates from the soul, and rushing the creative process goes against her values. “To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit,” she explained. “That’s why it’s taking me so long. That’s why I haven’t dropped an album yet.”
Despite facing criticism from some fans following the release of her latest single, Saweetie remains undeterred, staying true to her vision and refusing to conform to narrow expectations. As she continues to navigate the industry, Saweetie's resilience and authenticity serve as powerful reminders of her strength as an artist.