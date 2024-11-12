Saweetie is always down to give a pep talk to her alma mater. The Grammy-nominated rapper went by the University of Southern California to give some inspiring words to the women's basketball team.

“Let's really focus on our recovery,” USC's Coach Lindsay Gottlieb began before introducing the rapper. “Saweetie is way cooler than me and whatever she has to say as a USC alum and a women's basketball big-time supporter, I'll just let her say what she needs to say.”

“Thank you for that introduction. I don't know what else to say because you are already winners, you're already doing that,” the “Best Friend” rapper began before her encouraging speech. “There's a reason why you are here today. They recruited you. You're here and you're ballin.”

Saweetie told the young athletes what they should look forward to most as they close out their season.

“If I could give you some game, it would be to cherish the relationships that you have with one another because after the time clock goes out and after you guys graduate these relationships will stick with you for the rest of your life,” she said.

What Is Saweetie Up To Now?

Saweetie has had a busy year. The Bay Area native also went viral for her dance during San Diego State University's (SDSU) homecoming. When Saweetie was a communications and business major at the university, she also was a majorette at USDC. Last month, the SDSU alum returned to perform with the Diamonds, the majorette team at SDSU ‘s homecoming. Saweetie and the Diamonds danced to her 2019 hit “My Type.” Saweetie posted the video of their performance on Instagram captioning it, “SDSU homecoming w my diamond sisters.”

Besides her encouraging the young students and athletes at USC, she also released two songs this year: “Nani” in May and “Is It The Way” last month. Check out her latest hit below: