Sayoko Uehara is the Devil Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Sayoko Uehara Social Link

The Sayoko Social Link can be initiated starting May 25th after applying for the part-time janitor job. This requires Rank 3 Diligence.

The protagonist is given a Hospital ID by Sayoko after her S. Link is maxed. This unlocks the fusion of Beelzebub.

A Rank 4 Social Link with Sayoko is required to begin Hisano Kuroda’s Death Social Link.

Sayoko Uehara Availability

Sayoko is available during the nights of Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays, and the whole day on Rainy days. She can be found by taking the bus in the Central Shopping District.

Sayoko Uehara Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Devil Arcana.

Rank 1 (requires Rank 3 Diligence)

“Don’t worry, no one’ll see…” Stop it! 0 I’m not interested. 0 If you insist. 0



Rank 2

“Would you like to study with me? Perhaps a subject that they don’t teach in school, if you catch my drift…?” What do you mean? +2 I’m not interested. +2 Please, by all means. 0



Rank 3

“…So why are you working at a job like this?” For the money. +3 To be closer to you. +2 To have something to do. +2

“Speaking of which… Say, do you have a girlfriend?” I do. +2 Right in front of me. +2 I don’t. 0 Why do you ask? 0

“Do you see what I’m getting at?” Stop it! +3 Oh, yes. 0 No… +2



Rank 4

Old lady in black: “Do you work here?” Only part-time… 0 I’m a high school student. 0

Old lady in black: “But I won’t be coming back here anymore…” What were you here for? 0 Why are you wearing black? 0 We should meet again. 0

“…Don’t ask what happened here.” …Okay. +2 I’d rather not know. +2 …I can’t stay in here. +2

“They only need me when they’re my patients… in the end, they all leave me.” That’s just how it is. 0 It’s good they get better. 0 Why don’t you switch jobs? 0



Rank 5

“That was the first time anyone ever called me a ‘slutty bitch’ to my face…” It’s like a soap opera. +2 What happened? 0

*sigh* “The other nurses were just watching with these stupid smirks on their faces.” That can’t be helped. 0 I wish I’d seen it. 0

“What am I living for…?” Comfort her +3 Cheer her up +2 Keep quiet 0



Rank 6

> Sayoko isn’t saying anything… Did something happen? 0 Are you not feeling well? 0 Are you done here? 0

“What am I doing…?” Don’t blame yourself. 0 It couldn’t be helped. 0 Think about what you did. 0

> Sayoko seems to be tormenting herself. Watch her silently 0 Say something to her 0



Rank 7

> Sayoko looks a bit pale. She also seems to be very tired. Hang in there. +3 You should get some rest… +2



Rank 8

No dialogue options.

Rank 9

Middle-aged nurse: “We’re going to be needing this room, so can you get all your cleaning supplies out of here?” Is there an emergency? 0 At this time of night? 0

“I was just a little wobbly…” Overworking, I hear? 0 It’s important to rest. 0

> What should you do…? Physician, heal thyself. 0 Can you help anyone now? 0 Don’t do it all yourself. 0

“Otherwise… I’d never be able to face him again…” Would ‘he’ want that? 0 You’re doing it for yourself. 0 You’re just running away. 0



Rank MAX