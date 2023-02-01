Hisano Kuroda is the Death Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Hisano Kuroda Social Link

The Hisano Social Link will not become available until the Devil Social Link is at least Rank 4. If this is met, her S. Link can now be initiated by interacting with her as long as she is available.

Maxing her Social Link will get the protagonist an Old Fountain Pen, unlocking the fusion of Mahakala.

Hisano Kuroda Availability

Hisano is available only on Sundays and holidays during the day. She can be found at the Samegawa Flood Plain.

Hisano Kuroda Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Death Arcana.

Rank 1

“I’ve lived here all my life, but… I don’t know you.” I just moved here. 0 I won’t be staying long. 0

“My, is that so? If you’re from the city, you may think it’s a bit inconvenient here… But I think it’s a nice town.” I think so, too. 0 Everyone says so, but… 0

“I am Death.” Death? 0 What do you mean? 0



Rank 2

“Haha, he was a handsome man.” Who are you talking about? +3 So he didn’t look like me? +3 Stop staring at me. +3

“Do I look like Death to you?” Yes, you do. 0 No, you don’t. 0 This is stupid. 0



Rank 3

“Watching the river here with you, like this, brings back memories…” Of what? +3 What about the river? +3

“…I was happy back then.” I’m jealous. +3 What about now? +2

“He went to Heaven… and I will surely go to Hell.” That’s not true! +3 Don’t torture yourself. +3



Rank 4

“My husband’s tsuki meinichi is today, and I’ve just come back from visiting his grave.” Tsuki meinichi? +2 That must have been tough. +2 Don’t be depressed. +2

“For those trying to reach the gods, and to the families of those people, Death can be an ally.” That may be true. 0 I don’t think so. 0 I don’t really know. 0

“You don’t quite understand it yet, do you?” I don’t get it. 0 I think I understand. 0



Rank 5

“It must be boring, listening to this old bag’s stories…” It’s actually interesting. +3 I’m just killing time. +3

“Enough about me. I want to hear something from you. Tell me anything.” Talk about school +3 Talk about girls +3 Talk about the murders* 0

“But… I do not want to see you anymore.” Why not? 0 I’m hurt. 0 But I want to see you. 0



Rank 6

“Being noncommittal… floating around, never deciding to be one thing nor another. Can a man understand that?” I get it. +3 I don’t get it. +3

“But I wanted to write my reply so badly, so I would grow impatient and read it carefully, over and over.” Letters? How inconvenient. +2 What were they about? 0



Rank 7

First head to Daidara Metalworks and converse with Master Daidara for the “Husband’s Letters” item.

> What should you do…? Read them 0 Wait for Hisano 0

“I’m sure he never imagined that the ‘Hisa-san’ he loved would some day wish to see him dead…” What do you mean? 0 You didn’t love him? 0

“That was his punishment. Punishment for forgetting me…” That’s a cruel tale. 0 That must’ve been tough. 0 …… 0



Rank 8

First head to Daidara Metalworks and converse with Master Daidara for the “Hisano’s Letters” item.

“I must accept that…” Take your time. +3 Hang in there. +3



Rank 9

“I didn’t want to accept that he had died all by himself, not remembering me, leaving me behind…” I understand the feeling. +3 That’s selfish. +3 I don’t understand. +3

“Haha… But it’s too late now, isn’t it?” I guess so. +3 No, it isn’t. +3



Rank MAX