With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson, point guard from G League Ignite. Henderson was the second-best prospect in this draft, and the Blazers got a steal after he fell to No. 3. As Henderson approaches his rookie season, here are three bold Scoot Henderson predictions.

Henderson might be only 6-foot-2, but he plays like a giant. He is a high-flying point guard reminiscent of Russell Westbrook who will surely look to throw down a massive dunk over his 2023 NBA draft buddy Victor Wembanyama next season. He’s also an elite playmaker who doesn’t just rack up assists. He makes his teammates better.

While Henderson is an excellent scorer, he’s not a great pure shooter, especially from deep. That’s something he’ll have to improve. But improve he will. Henderson has a competitive fire that few players truly possess. That’s the big reason why he has the chance to be a superstar.

Now, with Henderson heading to Portland, it’s time for some bold Scoot Henderson predictions.

3. The Blazers will now trade Damian Lillard

Let’s start with the boldest Scoot Henderson prediction of all. He won’t play with Damian Lillard.

The Blazers star has said he doesn’t want another teenager as a teammate and wants out if his franchise made this pick. Well, Henderson falling to No. 3 in the NBA draft was too good to pass up. And now this is the final nail in the Damian Lillard Era.

Portland lucked out a bit and got a No.1 pick-level player because Victor Wembanyama is a generational prospect, and Brandon Miller was a better fit with LaMelo Ball. Now, they have the implicit permission they needed to start a rebuild, and that means trading Lillard.

The trade didn’t happen during the draft, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen soon. And hopefully, it will bring in some young wings and bigs who can help Scoot Henderson as a Blazers rookie.

2. Scoot Henderson will become a franchise player

The next bold Scoot Henderson prediction is that he become the face of the Blazers franchise in Year 1.

With a Damian Lillard trade incoming (see above), that leaves the Blazers backcourt as a Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe combo, which could be incredible for years to come. Add to that Anfernee Simons, who averaged over 20 points per game last season, and Matisse Thybulle on the wings, and you have the bones of a playoff team.

And Henderson is going to make all these players better.

The 19-year-old point guard is a leader on and off the floor, and that will show up during his rookie season. You’ll see it on the floor and hear about it in the locker room. Henderson will quickly become not just the team leader but one of the best leaders in the league, even as a young player.

Lillard is more of a lead-by-example player, so this brand of fiery, heart-on-you-sleeve leadership is something Blazers fans haven’t seen in a while. They’re going to love it.

1. Henderson wins Rookie of the Year Award

Victor Wembanyama has the pole position to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He is the most hyped prospect to come into the league since LeBron James.

However, the final bold Scoot Henderson prediction is that the No. 3 overall pick walks away with the award at the end of his rookie season.

Think about it. Wemabanyama is going to be down in San Antonio and the focal point of the offense, but he is a big man in the end who needs teammates to help create shots for him. Plus, at 7-foot-5, the Spurs are going to be incredibly careful with his games and minutes load. If he plays 60-plus games, it will be a bit surprising.

On the other hand, Henderson is a point guard who will have the ball in his hand on every possession. Plus, he is a tank at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds. If he doesn’t play 65-plus games, it will be a surprise.

So, Henderson could lead all rookies in scoring, and with Sharpe and Simons around him, he’ll put up some serious assist numbers as well. Scoot Henderson on the Blazers is in the perfect situation to put up eye-popping numbers as a rookie, and those numbers will lead to some sweet hardware.

The wins will come down the road. But for now, Blazers fans will get to marvel at Scoot Henderson’s individual brilliance.