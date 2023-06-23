With NBA Draft finally here, it's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is going to be the No. 1 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs. The Charlotte Hornets have the No. 2 overall pick and have reportedly been deciding between Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite or Alabama's Brandon Miller. Whether Henderson is drafted No. 2 or No. 3, he is arguably the second best prospect in the NBA Draft behind Wembanyama. Ahead of the draft, Wembanyama made a bold prediction as to his first season in the NBA. Not to be outdone, Henderson dropped his own prediction for his NBA season debut in a conversation with ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

“My number one goal is to win a lot of games. . .honestly nah, my number one goal is to win Rookie of the Year, that's my goal,” Henderson said. “But I want to win a lot of games. I want to go to a team and I want to win. Go to a team that's already in that area and I just come in as one piece and make us better as a team.”

Scoot Henderson has played two seasons now of professional basketball with the Ignite in the G League. He was not eligible to enter the NBA Draft after one season with the Ignite due to his age. Henderson has long been considered the next best player in the draft behind Victor Wembanyama.

Last season Henderson averaged 16.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.4 percent shooting from the three-point line.