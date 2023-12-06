Juan Soto's agent Scott Boras said he has not spoken with his client about a potential extension with a new team.

Rumors are flying regarding a potential trade of Juan Soto to the New York Yankees from the San Diego Padres, and his agent Scott Boras said he has not discussed whether or not Soto would be open to an extension if he were traded.

“Right now, Juan's a San Diego Padre,” Scott Boras said, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Reports indicate that the Yankees and Padres are very close on a trade involving Juan Soto. Of course, Soto would be a huge addition to the Yankees, as he is a left-handed bat that the team has craved for a while. However, Soto is entering a contract year in 2024, and is set to get a record-breaking contract as a free agent after the 2024 season.

The norm for Boras clients to wait and hit free agency to maximize their earnings. It would be surprising to see Soto sign an extension, whether he is traded to the Yankees or not, just due to the market he should have on the open market. New York would likely approach Soto regarding an extension, but it would not be expected.

It will be interesting to see if Soto does end up getting moved, how much the Yankees would be giving up, and how much of an effort the team makes to agree to an extension with the superstar.

Soto is one of the biggest pieces of this offseason, and it seems that we might find out where he is going to play in 2024 in the near future.