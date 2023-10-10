There were rumors that Jenna Ortega, one of the faces of the new-age Scream cast, would not return for the seventh film. However, a new report debunks that.

Given Ortega's status as one of the rising and biggest stars in Hollywood, her schedule is likely insane. The Wrap is reporting that Ortega will return in Scream 7 thanks to Warner Bros attempting to fast-track Beetlejuice 2 once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. Tim Burton, director of Beetlejuice 2, claims that the film is “99% done,” making it easier for Ortega to move on to her other commitments.

Another commitment Ortega has is Wednesday for Netflix. The Addams Family spin-off series was a huge hit for Netflix, and a second season was always going to happen. You'd have to imaging that Wednesday will be a top priority for Netflix once the strikes end as well.

Scream 7 will see another major change to the series. Christopher Landon, who helmed the similarly-meta horror films Happy Death Day and Freaky, takes over the directorial duties. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helmed the fifth and sixth installments, taking over for the late Wes Craven.

In the fifth Scream, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette all returned from the original films. A new cast of budding stars, including Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown were also introduced.

Jenna Ortega has had a fast rise to fame in recent years. Her breakout role came in Season 2 of You, though she previously starred in Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle and Bizaardvark. In 2022, she starred in Scream, Studio 666, and X.