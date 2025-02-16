The Seattle Seahawks have a prime opportunity to reclaim the NFC West in 2025. Head coach Mike Macdonald led a 10-7 campaign in year one, showing they're capable of becoming a playoff contender post Pete Carroll. Year two of Macdonald has to excite fans in the Pacific Northwest ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But we're playing the role of general manager John Schneider here. We've turned to the PFF mock draft simulator to determine who lands in Seattle through its first three picks.

In looking ahead, the defensive mind Macdonald will likely have his side of the ball in mind. Seattle ranked a respectable 14th against total yards and 11th in scoring defense. But Macdonald knows that's not close to the top five to ten rankings he produced with the Baltimore Ravens. And with seven unrestricted free agents on defense, MacDonald can put a bug in Schneider's ear for more defenders.

The Seahawks could look vastly different in '25. Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyler Lockett is a cut candidate. Starting quarterback Geno Smith is another who could jam. Even DK Metcalf isn't guaranteed to return, as a trade possibility.

Seattle, though, goes defense in its first two picks, who happen to be college teammates. But then there's a major surprise landing in the third round. Here's who lands with the Seahawks at No. 18, 50th and 82nd overall through the PFF sim.

Round 1, Pick 18 — Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

Macdonald's first-ever draft selection in 2024 was an interior defender in Byron Murphy II. He continues building his defense through Williams.

Edge rises as a pressing need for the Seahawks. Lead pass rusher Leonard Williams is in his 30s. Derick Hall broke out with eight sacks. But there wasn't much edge heat outside of the veteran and 23-year-old.

Williams likely will have some of the strongest arms among the NFL Draft class. He uses his limbs to jolt blockers then cause congestion near the trenches. Williams produced this unique mark in Athens: More than 30 percent of his tackles came behind the line of scrimmage, per Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. A tackle-for-loss machine will appeal to Macdonald.

His long limbs causes strip sacks and batted passes too. It additionally helps he stands at a towering 6-foot-5, 265-pounds. Williams will need to correct his pad level in the NFL. Seattle is also passing on center and guard help at No. 18 too. But Williams gives Seattle its potential pass rusher of the future.

Round 2, Pick 50 — LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Schneider, Macdonald and Seattle add more Georgia representation to the defense. Even better, one compared to Philadelphia Eagles cat-quick pass rusher Nolan Smith by Zierlein.

MacDonald and Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde can envision Walker as a hybrid defender. Walker took snaps as an off-ball linebacker, but also rushed off the edge. Macdonald has thrived with versatile defenders before in Baltimore. So Walker is perfect in Seattle.

Walker is a more twitchy athlete compared to Williams. Except Williams is more highly touted off his size and extensive game experience. Walker also doesn't look like a three-down edge rusher. The combination of Durde and MacDonald will need to come up with situational rush packages for Walker.

But Walker's arrival gives Hall some help too. Walker's athleticism makes him worthy of a top 50 selection.

Round 3, Pick 82 — QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Could the Heisman Trophy finalist fall this low? Nevertheless, Gabriel is a massive gift to Seattle as a third round find.

Smith is linked to the Las Vegas Raiders with Carroll on his way to Sin city. Gabriel is a timing and rhythm passer, but also a spot thrower capable of shredding zone coverages.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could fawn over Gabriel. Kubiak is more run-oriented compared to Ryan Grubb. But Kubiak has an air attack that came with short-to-intermediate throws — perfect for Gabriel. Kubiak's scheme sets up the play action too, another major strength of Gabriel's. But the Oregon star can escape rushers and extend plays, reminiscent of Russell Wilson.

By the way, Wilson was a third round find who eventually led a Super Bowl title run. Gabriel can attempt to follow suit.

Will these picks elevate Seattle to its first NFC West title since 2020? These additions give the ‘Hawks huge needs. And gives them an A- grade here.