The Seattle Seahawks were the best team in the NFC during the regular season. While they are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, they have some stiff competition, so it is far from a guarantee that the team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy. One issue, in particular, could really derail Seattle's Super Bowl hopes. So, what is the Seahawks' biggest fatal flaw?

Losing the turnover battle is the one thing that can bite the Seahawks

The Seahawks are elite on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field, and the numbers back that up. The team ranks first in points allowed (17.2) and third in points for (28.4). Their +191 point differential is by far the best mark in the NFL, so it should come as no surprise that they secured the Wild Card bye this year.

The defense is one of the best units in the NFL. Byron Murphy, Leonard Williams, and Uchenna Nwosa all have seven sacks on the season. Josh Jobe, Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen form a pretty great defensive backs group, too.

On offense, Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are one of the best running back duos in the league, Sam Darnold has proven his Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings wasn't a fluke, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba has established himself as one of the best receivers in the entire NFL.

Despite all of this talent and all of the success Seattle has found, their one glaring weakness is that they struggle with turnovers. The team ranks 31st in total turnovers. They have 15 interceptions, which ranks 18th, and their 13 fumbles lost on the season is dead last. Turnovers can single-handedly lose a team a game because they both prevent offensive production and put the team's defense in a vulnerable position.

Article Continues Below

The defense has done a good job of overcoming Seattle's turnover issue by creating turnovers themselves. However, one game losing the turnover battle could be costly in the playoffs. Darnold struggled late in the season and in the playoffs last year, and he has been far too risk-prone this season. He could regress again in the postseason against playoff-level competition.

Can the Seahawks overcome their turnover issues?

Although the offense losing possession of the ball is a concern for Seahawks fans, the team's elite defense is just as likely to force the ball out of their opponent's hands in their own right. Plus, the offense has all the potential to fix its biggest issue. Darnold's interception issues came on plays where he was forcing something that wasn't there, or when he went outside the scheme to try to make a big play.

There is enough talent on the roster that Darnold doesn't have to go off script like this. The quarterback seems to be well aware of this issue, and an extra week of practice before the Divisional Round starts could be enough time for Seattle to reel their gunslinger in.

The NFC is stacked with talent on the defensive side, though, and Darnold may revert back to his old habits against a great defensive team like the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks do have Super Bowl upside, but it seems far too likely that opposing defenses will be able to exploit Seattle's turnover issue.