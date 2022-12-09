By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report.

During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.

Seahawks starting right tackle, Abraham Lucas was also limited for Thursday’s practice with an elbow injury. This is his second straight day of being on the injury report.

Along with Smith, Metcalf, and Lucas being limited on Thursday, two other major playmakers were out. Both Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas, the leaders of the backfield, were unable to take the field for the second straight day.

Throughout this season, the trio of Smith, Metcalf, and Walker have been crucial to the success of this Seahawks team. Smith has thrown for 3,169 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He ranks in the top six in both yards and touchdowns on the season.

On the ground, Walker has been a star for the Seahawks. In his rookie season, he has burst onto the season, rushing for 649 yards and nine touchdowns.

Metcalf is also once again putting together a strong campaign in this Seahawks offense. Alongside Tyler Lockett, he has recorded 67 receptions for 798 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

If all of these key playmakers are unable to take the field, this Seahawks team could be in trouble. Friday’s practice will offer a strong indication of the current status of this unit.