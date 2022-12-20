By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks practiced Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was a significant player missing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kenneth Walker was out of practice on Tuesday while dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game in jeopardy.

Via Schefter on Twitter:

“No practice today for Seahawks’ RB Ken Walker today due to an ankle injury.”

Not having Walker available in Week 16 would be a big blow for the Seahawks. Walker was unavailable during the Seahawks’ Week 14 loss vs. the Carolina Panthers due to a foot injury, which he sustained in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 22-year-old was able to take the field on Thursday against the 49ers. Walker featured on 75 percent of Seattle’s offensive snaps during their Thursday Night Football clash, recording 12 carries for 47 yards and four receptions for 32 yards.

At 7-7, the Seahawks are right in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC, and their final three games will be crucial towards them clinching a berth. A matchup with the Chiefs is already a difficult game for any team, but not having Walker on the field would be a big blow.

Fantasy football owners will also be stressing about Walker’s status with the playoffs in full swing. With season numbers of 150 carries, 696 yards, and nine touchdowns, it would be hard to replace the rookie RB with anyone on waivers.

If he can’t go on Saturday, Travis Homer figures to see more opportunities out of the backfield, and DeeJay Dallas, who is also dealing with an injury but considered questionable, could have a bigger role, too.

Seahawks fans and Kenneth Walker fantasy football owners should be on the lookout for further updates regarding his status, though his absence from practice is a concern with a crucial matchup looming.