By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are just outside of the playoff picture in the NFC. They would be the next team to make it if any of the seven teams ahead of them fall down the standings. They face a tough path to the playoffs with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets coming up and will have to be on the lookout for updates regarding a Tyler Lockett injury.

Lockett suffered a finger injury against the San Francisco 49ers, putting his status for the rest of the season in doubt and forcing Seattle to make a roster move. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks have signed Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The 27-year-old has been on Seattle’s practice squad and has been active for three games so far this season.

In 70 career games prior to this season, Treadwell recorded 104 catches for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll be used as depth behind D.K. Metcalf, Noah Fant and Marquise Goodwin in the passing game for Geno Smith. The Seahawks need all the help they can get against a great Chiefs team and a strong Jets defense.

Tyler Lockett is eager to return for the Seahawks, who are 7-7 with one of the best offenses in football. He leads Seattle with 964 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while trailing just behind Metcalf with 78 receptions. Smith and the Seahawks are eager to return to the postseason and will hope Treadwell can step up to help.