By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield is banged up and it still might not have its best asset ready to go in Week 15 in a crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Via Seahawks reporter John Boyle:

Pete Carroll said they don’t know yet if Kenneth Walker III will get back for Thursday’s game.

More from Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:

Pete Carroll said Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker in his ankle is “dealing with an old injury that jumped back. He’s been through it before, in years past. We just have to get him through it, see if he can play Thursday night” vs 49ers.

Walker, who is still dealing with an ankle injury, was ruled out of Week 14’s game against the Carolina Panthers at home, which the Seahawks lost, 30-24. With Walker sidelined, the Seahawks leaned mostly on running back Travis Homer and quarterback Geno Smith for most of the team’s chores on the ground. However, the Seahawks only managed to rush for 46 yards on 14 carries. Homer was ineffective with the ball, picking up a mere total of 26 yards on nine rushing attempts. Smith rushed for 20 yards on three carries.

With just a short week ahead of the Seahawks, who will play the 49ers on Thursday at home, the availability of Walker for that contest is understandably being under question. Considering that Walker did not practice in the week before the Carolina game, the signs currently point to Walker potentially missing yet another game.

Apart from Walker, the Seahawks are also dealing with an injury to another running back in DeeJay Dallas. As poor as Homer’s performance was in Week 14, the Seahawks could end up being forced to utilize him heavily again on the ground together with Tony Jones Jr.

The Seahawks are 7-6 and trailing the 9-4 49ers for the top spot in the NFC West division.