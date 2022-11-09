Geno Smith has the Seattle Seahawks faithful singing his praises so far this season. Antonio Brown got the memo, too.

The former All Pro wide receiver, who has been making waves on social media instead of on the football field nowadays, took to Twitter to express his admiration for the veteran quarterback. 

I’m no musical genius, but it’s not exactly grammy-winning work there from Antonio Brown. AB’s attempt at some bars drew rather unimpressed reactions in the replies.

That last one wasn’t entirely accurate, though. Geno Smith did respond shortly after and showed nothing but love for Antonio Brown.

Smith, after all, knows a thing or two about not giving up on unrefined talent. After toiling away for six full seasons as a backup QB option, he’s found his form and is playing the best football of his professional career thus far.

He’s tallied 15 touchdowns through nine weeks of action, already more than both of his years as a full-time starter with the New York Jets.

More impressive is his 73.1% completion percentage which not only would be a career high mark, but also leads all qualified NFL QBs. The gap between Geno and number two Joe Burrow (+3.1%) is nearly as large as Burrow to 8th placed Jimmy Garoppolo (+3.3).

Most importantly, Geno Smith has the Seahawks atop the NFC West with more than half the season in the books. He definitely deserves the praise from Antonio Brown, but perhaps it would be best in regular tweet form next time.