Devon Witherspoon's NFL debut may have to wait another week. According to ESPN's Ian Rapaport, the Seattle Seahawks rookie isn't expected to play in their Week 1 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Witherspoon, whom the Seahawks drafted with the No. 5 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, is reportedly still dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that could take another week to recover from.

#Seahawks first-round CB Devon Witherspoon, dealing with a hamstring injury, is not expected to make his debut today. It'll be another week, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Witherspoon has dealt with the hamstring issue through most of the offseason. The 22-year-old did not appear in the preseason and just returned to practice this week.

This is certainly unfortunate news for Seahawks fans who are looking forward to seeing their rookie make his NFL debut. They will now have to look forward to Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, who won their Week 1 matchup over the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Though Witherspoon likely won't make his debut, he seemed to be in good spirits when he returned to the field last week. Witherspoon had a standout career in Illinois. In his senior year, the 6-footer had 32 tackles and made three interceptions in 12 games.

Devon Witherspoon grooving’ at the start of his return to the field, the 5th pick in this year’s draft’s first practice since he injured his hamstring Aug. 7. His status for the #Seahawks’ opener Sunday still TBD @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/uK6mlEYMRE — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 4, 2023

Aside from Witherspoon, Seattle faced a lot of injury concerns heading into Week 1, but it seems like there is more good news than bad for the Seahawks.

Seattle's prized rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is reportedly a go for Sunday's clash versus Los Angeles. Smith-Njigba underwent wrist surgery on August 24, but has made tremendous progress since. To make matters better, he reportedly has no limitations for his NFL debut.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is also reportedly available for Week 1 after being limited in practice last Thursday.