The Seattle Seahawks used their No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to shore up their defense, but they did not spend it on Jalen Carter. Instead, the Seahawks chose to give their secondary a shot in the arm by selecting cornerback Devon Witherspoon. It’s a surprise that Carter was still available even after the Seahawks selected at No. 5, but in any case, Seattle has added a promising cornerback.

Meanwhile, Twitter is being flooded by a ton of intriguing reactions to the Seahawks passing up on a chance to draft Carter for Witherspoon.

“#Seahawks hold off on trade offers and take Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 5. They pass on Jalen Carter and take the top corner on their board ahead of Detroit,” Ari Meirov tweeted.

From Tom Fornelli: “Somebody go back to August and tell me Devon Witherspoon would be drafted ahead of Jalen Carter.”

For Doug Farrar, the Seahawks are early winners of the 2023 NFL Draft: “Jalen Carter was my No. 1 defensive player in this class. Devon Witherspoon was 2, and there are no issues. Seahawks hit a grand slam here.”

“I did not see the Seahawks taking Devon Witherspoon! I had settled on him as the most likely Lions pick at 6. Now they HAVE to be choosing Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson to pair with Hutch,” Daniel Dopp said.

Witherspoon played four years in college for the Illinois Fighting Illini and during his time in Champaign, he amassed five interceptions and 11.5 tackles for loss. He’s joining a Seahawks stop unit that was 17th in 2022 with 217.7 total yards allowed per game.