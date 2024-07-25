Joe Burrow is entering a new era with the Cincinnati Bengals. While he has gone blonde before during his high school run, the signal caller is turning it up a notch to make it back to the Super Bowl and his hair is a signifier. Zac Taylor knows that the quarterback alongside guys like Ja'Marr Chase can replicate the same magic that they made in 2022 and even end up winning it all. For the signal caller entering his fifth year? It sounds like he has a lot of confidence too.

The Bengals and Joe Burrow hope to have an injury-free run in the 2024-25 season. Notably, Zac Taylor had to use Jake Browning a lot for 2023 because their primary star was not able to stay on the field due to ailments. Now, Ja'Marr Chase's partner is back and it sounds like he has some pretty lofty goals. He outlined his confidence in his latest statement, via the Bengals X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Growing and growing every year. I know that I'm pretty damn good and have been. I'm going to continue to improve year to year, day to day. I think that's how you have to approach it. I'm focused on continued improvement, I'm really happy with the offseason that I have. I'm really happy to have this training camp. To continue to hone my skills and improve and build this team chemistry for this run that we're about to go on,” Burrow said.

Without Burrow, the Bengals sank into the bottom of the AFC North. Taylor's squad only scored 366 points for the season but managed to give up 384 of them. As a result of this -18-point differential, the Bengals only notched nine wins in their 2023 regular season campaign. It meant that they had to miss the postseason. This marked the first time since 2021 that they could not crack the NFL Playoffs.

Joe Burrow's injury-riddled 2023 run

Getting a taste of the Super Bowl but not winning it surely leaves someone craving. This is exactly what Burrow alongside Zac Taylor and Ja'Marr Chase feel. It looks like only Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the ones that stand in their way of making it back again. However, health still remains a big concern for this squad, especially for Burrow. His right wrist needed surgery in the latter parts of the season and he was shut down. Before they made the call, the numbers he put up for the Bengals were not very desirable.

The Bengals superstar ended up throwing a career-low 2,309 passing yards on a 66.8% completion percentage. Having 15 touchdowns is fairly great but the six interceptions that came alongside it made him an average quarterback in the 10 games he played. It was also very clear that Burrow was bothered every night. This is because he also hit rock bottom by only averaging 230.9 yards per game with an average gain of 9.5 yards on every catch made.

A lot of adjustments need to be made if Burrow wants to make it to the top of the mountain again with Taylor and Chase. Will they be able to do it?