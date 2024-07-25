The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out last Monday. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Oregon football fans. The Ducks have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Oregon football is ready for the Big Ten

Oregon football is making the move to the Big Ten this season, and there are a lot of people that think the Ducks will end up winning the conference in year one. Oregon was close to winning the Pac-12 and making the College Football Playoff last season, but they couldn't get past Washington in the regular season or the conference title game. The Ducks were big favorites in their second game against their rival, but they couldn't get the job done.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, it would be a big disappointment for Oregon football if they don't make the playoff this season. They are viewed as a lock to qualify, but they want to do more than just that. The Ducks want to win the Big Ten and to get a bye in the playoff.

The four highest-ranked conference champions get a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff, so winning your conference is huge. Winning three straight games isn't nearly as daunting as four, and it gives your team extra time to rest. You can still get into the playoff without winning your conference, but the conference championship is still crucial.

Winning the conference championship and getting a bye in the College Football Playoff is the goal for this Oregon team. Here are three predictions for their first season in the Big Ten:

Dillon Gabriel will be a Heisman finalist

Dillon Gabriel will be taking over for Bo Nix as the Oregon quarterback this season. He had a big year for Oklahoma last season, and he is expected to be one of the best players in college football in 2024. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Heisman trophy.

This season will be a big one for Dillon Gabriel, but he isn't going to win the Heisman. The race for the award seems like it will be very open this year, and Gabriel will end up taking a trip to New York in December. However, he will not be the one to take home the Heisman. This year just feels like a year where someone unexpected will come out of no where and win the award.

Oregon football will win the Big Ten

Oregon is confident coming into the Big Ten, and they have good reason to be. They are loaded with talent, and they will absolutely be one of the best teams in the conference. Michigan is breaking in a new head coach and they lost a ton of talent from last year's team. The Wolverines are the team to beat as they are the defending national champs, and they have won the last three Big Ten titles. Ohio State is loaded this year like Oregon, but they haven't performed well in big moments under Ryan Day. The Big Ten championship could very well be between the Ducks and Buckeyes in the battle of the teams that haven't been able to get over the hump. Dan Lanning and Oregon can get it done.

Oregon will be one of the last four teams standing

If Oregon does end up winning the Big Ten, they will get a bye in the College Football Playoff, and there will be eight teams left when they play their first game. The Ducks will win their first game in the playoff to advance to the semifinals, but their run will end there. It's not going to be a national championship season for Oregon, but it will still be a very successful first year in the Big Ten.