The Seattle Seahawks boast one of the best wide-receiving cores in the NFL and it should be out in full force for their 2023 season opener on Sunday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he expects rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play and make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Schefter.

Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist injury during training camp that required surgery, which was performed on Aug. 24. Miraculously, he was back at practice five days later and is expected to go Week 1 with no limitations.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba in the first round of April's draft as the first wide receiver off the board despite only playing three games during his junior season at Ohio State. He joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in an uber-talented pass-catching group for Seattle.

The Seahawks had the 12th-ranked passing offense and ninth-ranked scoring offense in the league last season. Both numbers figure to improve this year with the addition of Smith-Njigba.

Seattle surprisingly reached the playoffs last year led by quarterback Geno Smith. Given the talent they possess on offense in 2023, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them back in the postseason next winter.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had one stellar season in college and that was enough to convince the Seahawks to use a first-round pick on him. He's rewarded them already with an impeccable work ethic and eagerness to get healthy and get on the field. It appears that's just where he'll be on Sunday.