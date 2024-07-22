After three years in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf appeared to be on the fast track to superstar land despite his share of critics when he entered the league in 2019. And his big contract extension pointed to great things ahead. However, Metcalf enters the 2024 season as the Seahawks’ player under the most pressure.

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf is one of the NFL’s most imposing players at the wide receiver position. And he can move, too. The combination has allowed him to record three 1,000-yard receiving seasons and 43 touchdowns in his first five years in the league. But, as detractors pointed out, his statistics haven’t been overwhelming.

Is something holding back Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf?

One high-ranking NFL executive told si.com Metcalf hasn’t proven himself as elite,

“I haven't seen enough,” the exec said. “I'm waiting for him to take this step where he consistently plays as good as he looks. To me, not quite there.”

NFL obvservers haven’t been fans of Metcalf. He only has a second-team All-Pro selection and two Pro Bowls over five years. And when the league’s elite receivers are mentioned, his name isn’t near the top of the list.

On Pro Football Focus’ receiver rankings heading into the 2024 season, Metcalf made the top 32. But not by much, standing in the No. 24 spot. PFF said there are shortcomings to his game.

“(He is) not the nuanced route runner of some other receivers on this list,” PFF wrote. “D.K. Metcalf nevertheless brings an overwhelming physical profile to the table that most cornerbacks can’t hope to match. He has 50 explosive plays over the last two seasons.”

Ah, the explosive plays. Perhaps it’s the best and worst of Metcalf. The splash plays are there, but the consistency? Meh. And that’s how a five-year veteran falls below a player who hasn’t yet played an NFL snap. Arizona rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. ranks three spots ahead of Metcalf.

And that leads to the contract situation. According to yahoo sports, Metcalf’s average salary puts him at $24 million this year. That ranks No. 7 on the wide receiver merry go round. And because he’s considered well below that level by the folks at Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks might consider trading him. Players with upside of Metcalf tend to fetch a king's ransom on the trade market.

What is the outlook for 2024?

Metcalf might want to boost his resume whenever free agency comes calling. That's because his next contract will likely be his last chance to break the bank as an NFL player.

It’s a difficult spot for Metcalf. The quarterback situation is the same as last year with Geno Smith at the controls. The wide receiver starting lineup still has Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With that group, Metcalf “commanded” only 119 targets. That’s a far cry from the 181 booty of Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb or the 175 balls sent the way of Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

In fact, Metcalf’s target share, despite starting 16 games, doesn’t rank in the league’s top 25. And it wasn’t even first on the Seahawks as Lockett drew 122 tosses. How does that happen? It can’t all be Smith’s fault, can it? Maybe Pete Carroll deserves some blame?

Is there a silver lining?

Yes, there is. But whether it’s a mirage will have to play out.

With a new head coach (Mike Macdonald), the Seahawks also have a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb. Metcalf is expected to play as a traditional X receiver. Grubb will reportedly use Metcalf like he used Rome Odunze at Washington University. Odunze had 92 grabs for 1,640 yards and 13 scores last season.

On the good side of NFL observers views, one defensive coach said, “He has improved as a route runner. He doesn't run the entire route tree, but the routes he does run, he's really good and can rip off a big play at any time. And he's really hard to tackle.”

Having a new head coach certainly plays into the equation. It's not just that the new coach may find better ways to use a certain player, but sometimes change is the agent that breaks things loose.