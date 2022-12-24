By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

DK Metcalf is a certified freak of nature. The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver possesses a rare combination of speed, height, and power that is rarely seen in the NFL. As if we needed any more proof of his “inhuman-ness”, the wide receiver showed off his cold resistance while warming up against the Chiefs.

🥶 @dkm14 warming up shirtless in Kansas City where it's below 10 degrees rn 😳 (via @JeffDarlington) pic.twitter.com/HtnvaDfRwy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

Yes, that is a shirtless DK Metcalf warming up in Kansas City… while temperatures are below freezing. Guess it’s the opposite of warming up?

The Seahawks need DK Metcalf’s motor to be fully warmed up against the Chiefs in Week 16. After two tough losses in the last two weeks, Seattle is now back to a .500 record after a hot start. Their spot in the playoffs is suddenly in jeopardy, especially with the 49ers taking full control of the division. If they want to regain ground in the playoff race, they’ll need to beat the Chiefs on the road: a tall task for any team.

There was a time when DK Metcalf’s name was floating around the rumor mill, especially during the preseason. The Seahawks’ supposed rebuild meant that Metcalf would likely be traded for prospects. Instead, Seattle thrived this season, especially with Geno Smith leading the way. Metcalf and long-time teammate Tyler Lockett helped make life easier for the resurgent Smith as well.

Missing the playoffs would be painful for the Seahawks, but remember: three months ago, we weren’t even talking about them as a playoff team. Still, reaching the first round of the playoffs would be an amazing end to this magical season for Seattle.