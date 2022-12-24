DK Metcalf is a certified freak of nature. The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver possesses a rare combination of speed, height, and power that is rarely seen in the NFL. As if we needed any more proof of his “inhuman-ness”, the wide receiver showed off his cold resistance while warming up against the Chiefs.

Yes, that is a shirtless DK Metcalf warming up in Kansas City… while temperatures are below freezing. Guess it’s the opposite of warming up?

The Seahawks need DK Metcalf’s motor to be fully warmed up against the Chiefs in Week 16. After two tough losses in the last two weeks, Seattle is now back to a .500 record after a hot start. Their spot in the playoffs is suddenly in jeopardy, especially with the 49ers taking full control of the division. If they want to regain ground in the playoff race, they’ll need to beat the Chiefs on the road: a tall task for any team.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Seahawks, Kenneth Walker, Geno Smith, Pete Carroll

Seahawks get crucial update on Kenneth Walker III ahead of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Los Angeles Rams, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks

Rams’ Bobby Wagner sounds off on facing Russell Wilson first time since Seahawks exit

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Richard Sherman, Thursday Night Football, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Seahawks

Richard Sherman trolled by Thursday Night Football staff with Russell Wilson-themed gift

Quinn Allen ·

There was a time when DK Metcalf’s name was floating around the rumor mill, especially during the preseason. The Seahawks’ supposed rebuild meant that Metcalf would likely be traded for prospects. Instead, Seattle thrived this season, especially with Geno Smith leading the way. Metcalf and long-time teammate Tyler Lockett helped make life easier for the resurgent Smith as well.

Missing the playoffs would be painful for the Seahawks, but remember: three months ago, we weren’t even talking about them as a playoff team. Still, reaching the first round of the playoffs would be an amazing end to this magical season for Seattle.