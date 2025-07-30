It's been an interesting offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, who signed free agent quarterback Sam Darnold to a huge contract in order to replace Geno Smith, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks are hoping that Darnold's 2024-25 performance with the Minnesota Vikings was something sustainable and not just a blip on the radar.

Apparently, the team is not waiting to find out the answer to that question before deciding to keep the man responsible for that decision around long term.

“Scoopage: continuity in Seattle, the Seahawks have given John Schneider a four year extension keeping their President of Football Operations/GM through the 2030 draft. This will take him through at least his 20th draft with the organization,” reported Jay Glazer of the NFL on FOX on X, formerly Twitter.

As Glazer mentioned, Glazer was one of the architects of the Seahawks' dominant defense in the early 2010s, which culminated in the team's Super Bowl victory in the 2013 season, and very nearly another one the following year.

Article Continues Below

It's been a transitional period over the last few years for the Seahawks since the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks were able to be the beneficiaries of a feel-good story in Geno Smith's late-career renaissance, but it wasn't enough to carry Seattle to a playoff win at any point over the last few seasons.

Seattle now turns its attention to Darnold, who had a renaissance of his own during the 2024-25 season with the Vikings, helping Minnesota perform well above expectations throughout the regular season before coming up with a dud in the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, if Darnold can replicate his 2024-25 production this season with the Seahawks, Seattle could once again be in the playoff mix in the NFC, even as some of their NFC West counterparts appear primed to also take a step forward this year.

The Seahawks are slated to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

More Seattle Seahawks News
Patrick Surtain, Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, and Myles Garrett all together.
Ranking Top 10 NFL defensive units for 2025 seasonBailey Bassett ·
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) during warmups prior to the game at Lumen Field.
Seahawks’ Charles Cross makes intentions clear amid contract uncertaintyRichard Pereira ·
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh (25) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seahawks rusher leaves practice with potentially torn ACLAbdullah Imran ·
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald with Seahawks TE AJ Barner. Seattle Seahawks logo in background
1 surprising Seattle Seahawks player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonJaren Kawada ·
Sam Darnold in the middle, Olu Oluwatimi and Charles Cross around him, Seattle Seahawks logo in the background
The fatal flaw Seattle Seahawks must address in training campEnzo Flojo ·
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes somber admission about DK Metcalf, Tyler LockettGuillermo Guajardo ·