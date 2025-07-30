It's been an interesting offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, who signed free agent quarterback Sam Darnold to a huge contract in order to replace Geno Smith, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks are hoping that Darnold's 2024-25 performance with the Minnesota Vikings was something sustainable and not just a blip on the radar.

Apparently, the team is not waiting to find out the answer to that question before deciding to keep the man responsible for that decision around long term.

“Scoopage: continuity in Seattle, the Seahawks have given John Schneider a four year extension keeping their President of Football Operations/GM through the 2030 draft. This will take him through at least his 20th draft with the organization,” reported Jay Glazer of the NFL on FOX on X, formerly Twitter.

As Glazer mentioned, Glazer was one of the architects of the Seahawks' dominant defense in the early 2010s, which culminated in the team's Super Bowl victory in the 2013 season, and very nearly another one the following year.

It's been a transitional period over the last few years for the Seahawks since the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks were able to be the beneficiaries of a feel-good story in Geno Smith's late-career renaissance, but it wasn't enough to carry Seattle to a playoff win at any point over the last few seasons.

Seattle now turns its attention to Darnold, who had a renaissance of his own during the 2024-25 season with the Vikings, helping Minnesota perform well above expectations throughout the regular season before coming up with a dud in the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, if Darnold can replicate his 2024-25 production this season with the Seahawks, Seattle could once again be in the playoff mix in the NFC, even as some of their NFC West counterparts appear primed to also take a step forward this year.

The Seahawks are slated to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.