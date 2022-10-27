DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett injury updates don’t sound good for Seahawks

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season. But heading into a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, they may be without both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

During Week 8’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off of the field with a knee injury. Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon and his availability for Sunday’s matchup is still up in the air.

During Wednesday’s practice, Metcalf was a non-participate with the team. But he did manage to participate in the walk-through, which could be a sign that he is working to play on Sunday.

Lockett himself also landed on the injury report. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

If both Lockett and Metcalf are unable to go on Sunday, Smith and the Seahawks offense will have their hands full against a strong Giants defense.

Smith has relied heavily on Lockett and Metcalf through the air this season. Lockett has been targeted 53 times, recording 41 receptions for 468 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Metcalf has put together a similar stat line, recording 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns on 52 targets.

Smith, with the help of Lockett and Metcalf, has started to put together a potential MVP-caliber campaign. He has thrown for 1,712 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just three interceptions this season. He ranks in the top seven in all three categories.

The Seahawks have assembled a strong offense that has given even the best defenses problems. But missing both Lockett and Metcalf would be a major blow to this unit.