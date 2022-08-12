Earl Thomas’s house in flames after insane lightning strike

The Texas home of NFL free agent free safety Earl Thomas has been reportedly struck by lightning Thursday evening, causing a fire in the residence of the former Seattle Seahawks star, according to a report by Dax McCoy of Fox 4.

“DEVELOPING: The deputy fire chief of orange, Payton Smith has just informed us that they believe a big fire has engulfed Earl Thomas III’s home.”

Firefighters were called on to the scene to help put out the fire, though it appears that the blaze has caused some serious damage to Earl Thomas’ property, in another report by James Grant of 12NewsNow.

“Little Cypress and Orange Co. fire crews battling a fire at the home of former NFL star Earl Thomas. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire/Orange Co. ESD 3 says Thomas’ home is a complete loss. He says crews could be there for hours fighting the fire.”

Here are more pictures of Earl Thomas’ house engulfed in fire.

DEVELOPING | Former NFL star Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 12News for updates. 📸: E.J. Williams pic.twitter.com/16ZwyAFOfE — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 11, 2022

While the damage to the house appears massive, what’s important here is that no one seems to be hurt, and here’s hoping that will remain to be the case once the full report of this unfortunate incident gets released.

Earl Thomas is currently without a team in the NFL. He has not played since the 2019 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl. Still, he is considered one of the best defensive players of his generation, particularly because of the part he played with the Seattle Seahawks’ iconic Legion of Boom.